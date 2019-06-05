President Sarkissian hosts representatives of Democratic Party of Armenia  

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted the representatives of the Democratic Party of Armenia led by party head Aram Sargsyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting has been convened at the initiative of the Democratic Party of Armenia.

The meeting participants exchanged views on issues relating to Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy, touched upon the activity of the presidential institute in the parliamentary system.

President Sarkissian said he is ready to meet with the representatives of various political forces, listen to their views on key issues relating to the country’s development.

At the request of the guests the Armenian President touched upon a number of initiatives of the presidential institute, as well as the upcoming Armenian Summit of Minds which will take place in Dilijan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan