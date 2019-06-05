Ucom suggests enhancing communication warmth by offering up to 45 GB of internet and up to 6000 minutes

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Ucom suggests that the subscribers of its Universal and Universal Plus postpaid tariff plans enhance warmth of communication to their close ones by receiving up to 45 GB of mobile internet and up to 6000 minutes for calls to all local networks, Artsakh, Russia, USA and Canada at the same monthly fee, Ucom told Armenpress.

In particular, from now on the subscribers of Universal 2900 tariff plan will receive 500 minutes to call all local networks, Artsakh, USA and Canada, as well as 6 GB of internet instead of the former 3 GB.

The subscribers of Universal 5500 tariff plan will enjoy interaction with their close ones by receiving 1500 minutes to call all local networks, Artsakh, USA and Canada, as well as 15 GB of mobile internet instead of the former 10 GB on a monthly basis. As for the subscribers of Universal 8000 tariff plan, every month they will receive 3000 minutes to call all local networks, Artsakh, USA and Canada, as well as 30 GB of mobile internet instead of the former 20 GB. And the subscribers of Universal 12500 tariff plan will have 6000 minutes to call all local networks, Artsakh, USA and Canada and 45 GB of mobile internet instead of the former 30 GB.

"Moreover, existing and new subscribers of Ucom Universal and Universal Plus tariff plans can watch 55 multi-genre TV channels on Ucom Mobile TV even outdoors by activating uMediaroom app for free. Mobile TV supports Catch-up feature for 2 days. And most importantly, not a single megabyte will be consumed while enjoying TV-services, and after consumption of the inclusions, subscribers won’t be charged for the megabytes used," noted Hayk Yesayan, Co-founder and Director General at Ucom.

It should be noted that in addition to the minutes for calls to all local networks, Artsakh, USA and Canada, the subscribers of Universal Plus postpaid tariff plan can use their almost doubled minute inclusions to also call all networks of Russia.