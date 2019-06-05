Armenian PM congratulates Danish counterpart on Constitution Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen on the Constitution Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The congratulatory letter reads:

“I sincerely congratulate the good people of Denmark on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

Armenia attaches importance to the development and expansion of friendly relations with Denmark and is ready to take necessary steps on this path. I am confident that we will be able to record new achievements with joint efforts in all areas of bilateral interest.

I value the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement by Denmark. I am full of hope that it will give new impetus and quality to our relations with the European countries.

I wish you good health and new achievements, and welfare and future progress to the friendly people of Denmark”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan