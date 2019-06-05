Armenian ambassador presents credentials to Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benítez

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Paraguay Estera Mkrtumyan presented her credentials to President Mario Abdo Benítez on June 4 in Asunción, the foreign ministry reported.

Mkrtumyan is Armenia’s Ambassador to Argentina and will from now on also cover Paraguay.

After the credentials ceremony Mkrtumyan and Benitez held a meeting, which was also attended by Paraguay’s FM Luis Alberto Castiglioni. During the meeting the Ambassador expressed her commitment for making all efforts for developing the Armenian-Paraguayan relations.

Earlier on June 3rd, Mkrtumyan had a meeting with Deputy FM of Paraguay Antonio Rivas Palacios after presenting the copies of her credentials. During a subsequent meeting the sides had discussed prospects of developing ties and issues of introducing a mechanism of political consultations. The Armenian Ambassador had also briefed the Deputy FM on the ongoing reforms in Armenia, the current situation in the region and the NK conflict.

Mkrtumyan also held a meeting with Walter Harms, chair of the foreign relations committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Paraguayan Congress. They discussed the development of bilateral ties within parliamentary diplomacy and agreed to create a Paraguay-Armenia parliamentary friendship group.

