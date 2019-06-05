Parliamentary ad hoc committee into 2016 April War is for preventing repetition, says PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan finds the purpose of the parliamentary ad hoc committee into the April 2016 War to be the creation of guarantees for preventing a repetition.

“Very different comments happened regarding the ad hoc committee. It is created with one purpose – to find out whether our military had been prepared in a duly manner for these developments, but not with the purpose of punishing anyone, but if in the process it is revealed that anyone has done an action that is subject to punishment, naturally they will be punished, but our greatest objective is to guarantee that a situation of this kind cannot happen, this is the purpose. All facts must be raised in the ad hoc committee, and I believe the parliamentary format is the most convenient from this perspective, in order for the opposition to be involved also,” the PM said.

On June 4, the parliamentary ad hoc committee examining the circumstances of the 2016 April War convened its first hearing.

The committee will look into the military’s preparedness, rear arsenal, combat readiness, rules of combat shifts, troops supplementation and reconnaissance activities, as well as the assessment of substantiation and lawfulness of legal assessments given to the events and the efficiency of commanding decisions aimed at preventing and thwarting enemy offensives.

