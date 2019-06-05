Pashinyan to meet with Putin during working visit in Russia

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Russia on a working visit on June 6-7, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum where he is expected to deliver remarks.

During the visit the Armenian PM will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with leaders of other states, representatives of governments and heads of international organizations.

PM Pashinyan will also meet with the Armenian community representatives of St. Petersburg, as well as will hold a press conference.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan