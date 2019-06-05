Armenia’s 2018 state budget revenue comprised 1 trillion 342 billion drams

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. The factual figure of the 2018 state budget revenues in Armenia comprised nearly 1 trillion 342 billion drams. Moreover, the tax revenues comprised 21% in 2018, Finance minister Atom Janjughazyan said in the Parliament, introducing the 2018 state budget performance report.

“The factual figure of revenues comprised nearly 1 trillion 342 billion drams or 98.3% program performance has been recorded. As for the expenditures, 1 trillion 447 billion drams factual figure or 94.7% performance have been registered. Tax revenues comprised 21%”, the minister said.

He said in terms of expenditure 24.1% GDP performance was registered, and the deficit comprised 1.8%.

The minister also added that according to the law on State Budget certain numbers for revenues, expenditures and deficit are enshrined, but there are also certain provisions according to which it is envisaged what functions should be carried out within the year and reflected in the actual figures.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan