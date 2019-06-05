Global growth to weaken to 2.6% in 2019, substantial risks seen – World Bank

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Global economic growth is forecast to ease to a weaker-than-expected 2.6% in 2019 before inching up to 2.7% in 2020, the World Bank said in its report Global Economic Prospects: Heightened Tensions, Subdued Investment released on June 4, Armenpress reports citing the WB website.

“Growth in emerging market and developing economies is expected to stabilize next year as some countries move past periods of financial strain, but economic momentum remains weak”, the report says.

Emerging and developing economy growth is constrained by sluggish investment, and risks are tilted to the downside. These risks include rising trade barriers, renewed financial stress, and sharper-than-expected slowdowns in several major economies.

