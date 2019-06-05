Another group of Armenian specialists departs for Syria

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Another group from Armenia consisting of humanitarian de-miners, doctors and specialists ensuring their security has arrived in Aleppo, Syria on June 4 aimed at providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

The Armenian specialists will carry out humanitarian demining works, will provide medical service to the people in settlements that are free of military operations.

The transportation and provision issues of the Armenian specialists have been carried out by the assistance of the Russian side.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan