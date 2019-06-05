LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-06-19
LONDON, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 june:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.70% to $1776.00, copper price up by 0.12% to $5827.00, lead price up by 2.06% to $1836.00, nickel price down by 0.34% to $11860.00, tin price up by 0.85% to $18935.00, zinc price up by 0.26% to $2484.50, molybdenum price up by 0.58% to $26896.00, cobalt price down by 4.41% to $32500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
