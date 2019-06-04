Former police high ranking officer arrested on murder suspect in the sidelines of March 1 case

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the criminal case of March 1-2, 2008 investigated at the Special Investigation Service of Armenia Gegham Petrosyan, who was the Deputy Chief of the Police or the Chief of Staff, has been arrested on June 4 with the suspects of deliberately killing Zakar Hovhannisyan by using firearms.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Special Investigation Service, preliminary investigation is underway.

The March 1 events colloquially refer to the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people, including two security officers dead. The unrest spanned from late February until late March. The events are known simply as March First because it was on this day when police troops violently dispersed protesters in downtown Yerevan.

The protests were led by First President of Armenia Levon-Ter Petrosyan, who according to official results of the election lost to Serzh Sargsyan. Ter-Petrosyan's supporters believed the election was rigged.

Robert Kocharyan was the outgoing president at the time.

Incumbent PM Nikol Pashinyan was a senior member of Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s political party at the time and was coordinating the protests.

