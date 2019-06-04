Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

We are ready to any development – MoD spokesperson comments on Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises


YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS.  Press secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan has commented on the Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises taking place these days.

“We attentively follow everything and are ready to any development. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia together with its strategic ally Russian Federation is carrying out more large-scale military exercises”, ARMENPRESS reports Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

