Armenian FM supports restoration of talks on Cyprus dispute in meeting with Nikos Christodoulides

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit in Nicosia, met with Foreign Minister of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides on June 4.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Minister MNatsakanyan thanked for the warm reception and noted with satisfaction that this visit is a good opportunity to give a new impetus to the friendly relations between Armenia and Cyprus.

Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized the readiness of Armenia to make practical steps for further developing and expanding the multi-dimensional cooperation between Armenia and Cyprus based on the existing huge potential.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Nikos Christodoulides, speaking about the tri-lateral meeting between Armenia-Cyprus and Greece, expressed conviction that the cooperation in that new format will become firm ground for fostering cooperation in political, economic and cultural spheres. The foreign ministers emphasized that the new format can effective foster regional peace, stability and prosperity.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Cyprus referred to Armenia-EU cooperation, underlining the necessity of fully utilizing the opportunities of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. The Armenian FM also highlighted the launch of talks on visa liberalization, stressing that it will give an opportunity to further expand the connections between peoples and will foster the cooperation between Armenia and the EU Member States.

The sides highly assessed the existing effective cooperation between the two states in international organizations, particularly in the efforts of moving forwards the agenda of prevention of genocides.

At the request of the interlocutor, FM Mnatsakanyan presented the recent domestic political developments in Armenia and the development agenda of the Government, as well as the foreign policy priorities of Armenia.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Cyprus exchanged views on urgent regional and international issues. Hey noted that each conflict has its own unique features and it’s vital to take them into account for reaching a peaceful settlement.

In the context of Cyprus dispute, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed support to the restoration of peace talks. Referring to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Minister Mnatsakanyan presented to Nikos Christodoulides the approaches and position of Armenia for an exclusively peaceful settlement of the issue.

