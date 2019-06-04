YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Based on the application of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia and in line with the legal and procedural regulations of the Czech Republic, Narek Sargsyan’s extradition process goes on according to standard procedure, Head of the public relations department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

“Prague’s municipal court has satisfied the petition to hand over Narek Sargsyan to the relevant bodies of Armenia. Based on the application of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia and in line with the legal and procedural regulations of the Czech Republic, Narek Sargsyan’s extradition process goes on according to standard procedure”, she said.

On June 3 Czech periodical Tyden reported that Prague’s municipal court has satisfied the petition to hand over Narek Sargsyan to the relevant bodies of Armenia. According to Tyden, the court of Prague allowed the extradition last week.

The criminal case against Narek Sargsyan was initiated on June 26, 2018 charged with obtaining, keeping, transporting and trading illegal weapons, armaments, explosive devices, as well as carrying out illegal movement and trade of narcotics.

Manhunt against Narek Sargsyan was announced on July 6, 2018 while starting from July 24 he had been internationally wanted.

He was discovered on December 6 in Prague.

Narek Sargsyan is ex-president Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan