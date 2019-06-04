Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-06-19

YEREVAN, 4 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.18 drams to 480.02 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.35 drams to 539.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.36 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.88 drams to 608.09 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 325.08 drams to 20326.8 drams. Silver price up by 3.39 drams to 226.94 drams. Platinum price up by 134.32 drams to 12346.4 drams.