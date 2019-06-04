President Sarkissian hosts group of Armenian and foreign physicists

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted a group of Armenian and foreign physicists from different countries of the world who are participating in the outgoing conference of the International Centre for Theoretical Physics in Yerevan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the participants discussed the current issues of science and the prospective areas which have a demand in the future. They also touched upon the prospects and opportunities of science development in Armenia.

President Sarkissian talked about his upcoming initiatives and programs in this sector. He stated that one of his goals is to make Armenia a scientific center and in particular to develop natural sciences which play a key role for the technological progress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan