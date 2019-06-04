New postage stamp dedicated to theme “Sport: Armenian famous footballers: Henrikh Mkhitaryan” put into circulation

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. On June 4, 2019, new postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Sport: Armenian famous footballers: Henrikh Mkhitaryan” has been cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the Technical Center-Football Academy, HayPost CJSC told Armenpress.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 450 AMD is printed in Lowe Martin Group printing house in Canada with a print-run of 40 000 pcs.

The author of the stamp’s design is the chief designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The postage stamp depicts the famous Armenian footballer, the captain of the Armenian national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan wearing the T-shirt of the Armenian national football team. The portrait of H. Mkhitaryan is made in digital art manner.

The postage stamp was cancelled by Deputy Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Gegham Vardanyan, captain of the Armenian national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was born on January 21st in 1989 in Yerevan in the family of Marina Tashchyan and the prominent forward of FC “Ararat” of 1980s Hamlet Mkhitaryan. Mkhitaryan currently plays in the English Premier League club Arsenal FC as a playmaker. In 2012 Mkhitaryan was awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan. In 2017 Mkhitaryan was awarded the first class medal of “Services to the Motherland” by the President of the Republic of Armenia.

Mkhitaryan has become the Armenian Player of the Year eight times (in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017). He is the top goalscorer of the Armenian national football team with 27 goals in 82 games.