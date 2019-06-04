Armenian, Greek and Cypriot FMs sum up results of first trilateral meeting

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministers of Armenia, Greece and Cyprus have summed up the results of their first trilateral meeting, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“FMs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Greece George Katrougalos and Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides sum up their first trilateral meeting”, Naghdalyan said, quoting the Armenian FM’s remarks: “It’s very important platform to amplify relations existing between our nations. Objectives are peace, stability and prosperity”.

The Armenian FM had a number of meetings during his working visit in Cyprus.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan