Armenian parliament approves new military service options for volunteers

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted the bill on amending the law on military service, setting new options for volunteer, aka contract service.

The amendments will set the minimum service term under the I Have the Honor option to 2 years from the previous 3.

The age threshold for eligible applicants will also be changed: from 36 to 40, and in the event of unusual professions – 45.

The law will also cover certain other regulations.

114 lawmakers voted in favor.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan