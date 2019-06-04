Armenian President visits UK Embassy together with spouse

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and spouse Nouneh Sarkissian visited the UK Embassy in Yerevan ahead of Britain’s national day – the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On the occasion of the day President Sarkissian congratulated UK Ambassador Judith Farnworth and the whole Embassy staff.

The Armenian President and the UK Ambassador highlighted the need to expand the bilateral relations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan