Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Armenian President visits UK Embassy together with spouse


YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and spouse Nouneh Sarkissian visited the UK Embassy in Yerevan ahead of Britain’s national day – the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On the occasion of the day President Sarkissian congratulated UK Ambassador Judith Farnworth and the whole Embassy staff.

The Armenian President and the UK Ambassador highlighted the need to expand the bilateral relations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration