President of Artsakh meets director of Armenian branch of Eurnekian Group

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on June 4 met director of the Armenian branch of the Eurnekian Group Jorge Del Aguila Eurnekian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the implementation of a number of projects in Artsakh were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan noted with satisfaction that Eurnekian group is actively involved in the development of various spheres of Artsakh expressing hope that close cooperation with the organization will be maintained in the future too.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials also attended the meeting.

