ANCC Western Region Representative meets Prime Minister of Canada

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) Western Region Representative Hagop Deragopian, on invitation from Liberal MP Terry Beech, participated in the gathering for friends and supporters at Beech’s newly opened campaign office, which was also attended by Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Horizon Weekly reported.

Hagop Deragopian had a chance for private talk with the Canadian PM during which he thanked Mr. Trudeau for visiting Armenia and supporting democracy in Armenia. The ANCC Western Region Representative also touched upon the issue of Artsakh’s right to self-determination.

He invited the Prime Minister to visit the Armenian Community Centres in Vancouver as well as in Toronto and Montreal during the upcoming election campaign.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan