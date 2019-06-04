President Armen Sarkissian, spouse Nouneh Sarkissian visit Embassy of Italy in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian together with spouse Nouneh Sarkissian visited the Embassy of Italy in Armenia on the occasion of Italy’s Republic Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On the occasion of the Republic Day, the Armenian President congratulated Ambasssador Vincenzo del Monaco, the whole Embassy staff and in the person of them the good people of Italy.

The sides touched upon the Armenian-Italian cultural and historical ties, in this context highlighting the activity of the Mekhitarist Congregation in Italy.

President Sarkissian said recently he and his wife visited the Mekhitarist Congregation of Venice where they met with its members.

The Armenian President and the Italian Ambassador agreed that the Congregation is a symbol of friendly, historical and cultural ties between Armenia and Italy and a wonderful example of Armenian presence in Italy.

