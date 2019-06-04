Armenian FM meets with Cypriot Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Cyprus on a working visit, on June 4 met with President of the House of Representatives (parliament) of Cyprus Demetris Syllouris, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The officials highly valued the positive dynamics existing in the bilateral relations, stating that the regular mutual visits and meetings give a new impetus to the Armenian-Cypriot multilateral cooperation and promote the political agenda.

“We are united with firm civilizational ties which are based on the centuries-old friendship of our peoples. Our duty is to take practical steps to further develop the relations between our two countries and raise them to a new level”, the Armenian FM said.

As key areas for cooperation the officials highlighted tourism, high technologies, creative education and energy security.

Emphasizing the importance of the Armenia-Cyprus-Greece trilateral cooperation platform, the sides expressed hope that it can ensure a necessary framework for the effective development of practical cooperation.

Touching the Armenia-EU relations, FM Mnatsakanyan highlighted the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and attached importance to the cooperation with Cyprus within the frames of the CEPA.

The officials also exchanged views on a number of urgent international and regional issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan