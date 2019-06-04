Three men arrested in Armenia in suspicion of robbing Czech national

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. A Czech national has been robbed in Yerevan by three men who offered the foreigner a ride presumably posing as cab drivers on June 2.

According to police, the Czech citizen, whose identity remains undisclosed, filed a report that he entered a vehicle, at 18:30 on June 2 in Gevorg Chaush Street, Yerevan in order to travel to downtown. Police did not elaborate if the car was a taxi.

However, the driver and a another passenger robbed the foreigner of his personal belongings, that included a photocamera, a mobile phone etc, under the threat of a knife. The robbery took place on the road leading to Sasunik village.

Just one day later police apprehended the suspects: three men from the town of Ashtarak.

He suspects have been arrested amid an investigation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan