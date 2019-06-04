Armenia, Uzbekistan expand cooperation in healthcare sector

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan is in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit aimed at expanding the cooperation in the current field, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Torosyan met with Uzbekistan’s minister of public health Alisher Shadmanov during which they discussed the programs of mutual interest and signed an agreement on strengthening the sectoral relations.

This is the first inter-agency agreement signed between Armenia and Uzbekistan within the frames of which the two countries will expand the relations on the path of healthcare reforms by enlarging the cooperation directions.

The Armenian minister highlighted the role of Uzbekistan in the Central Asia, because being the largest country in the region with its population, it has a great potential in terms of developing the healthcare relations.

