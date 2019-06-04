Armenian minister receives Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for South Caucasus

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of economy Tigran Khachatryan received Ambassador Rudolf Michalka – Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed a number of issues relating to the activity of startups in Armenia. Special attention was paid to the companies operating in the field of high technologies.

Rudolf Michalka introduced a number of programs being developed by the OSCE Chairmanship which mainly plan to provide assistance to the regional startup companies. The Ambassador said these programs can contribute to establishment of peace and dialogue in the region.

The meeting also touched upon the export of goods via land route from Armenia, the customs checkpoints obstacles and possible regulations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan