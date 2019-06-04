Pashinyan appoints deputy ministers after Cabinet’s structural changes

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed deputy ministers at the Ministry of High-Tech Industry and the Ministry of Environment.

Gegham Vardanyan, a former deputy minister of transportation, communication and IT was appointed Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry.

Irina Ghaplanyan, a former First Deputy Minister of Nature Protection was appointed Deputy Minister of Environment.

The structural changes of the Cabinet, that came into force June 1, transformed the former Ministry of Transportation, Communication and IT into the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, and the Ministry of Nature Protection is now known as the Ministry of Environment.

