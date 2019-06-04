Pashinyan appoints deputy ministers of education, science, culture and sport

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed decisions on appointing deputy ministers.

According to the PM’s decisions, Arevik Anapiosyan, Grisha Tamrazyan and Arayik Khzmalyan have been appointed deputy ministers of education, science, culture and sport.

The PM’s decisions are posted in e-gov.am.

