Pashinyan appoints deputy ministers of education, science, culture and sport


YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed decisions on appointing deputy ministers.

According to the PM’s decisions, Arevik Anapiosyan, Grisha Tamrazyan and Arayik Khzmalyan have been appointed deputy ministers of education, science, culture and sport.

The PM’s decisions are posted in e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




