PM appoints deputy ministers of economy


YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed Deputy Ministers of Economy days after the new structure of the Cabinet came into force.

Artak Kamalyan, a former deputy minister of agriculture and Avag Avanesyan, a former minister of economic development and investments, have been appointed to serve as Deputy Ministers of Economy on June 4.

The current Ministry of Economy is a unification of the agriculture ministry and the ministry of economic development and investments.

