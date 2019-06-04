Parliament to hold additional session

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia will hold an additional session to complete the debate of issues included in the session agenda, Vice Speaker of Parliament, member of the ruling My Step faction, Alen Simonyan, came up with this proposal during today’s session.

“I propose to hold an additional session on June 4 from 18:30 to 20:00 in accordance with the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure because there are a lot of issues in the agenda”, he said.

80 MPs voted in favor of the proposal, 8 voted against and 4 abstained.

