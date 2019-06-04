Parliament unanimously adopts bill on providing assistance to persons affected during 2008 March 1 events 

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia completely adopted the bill on providing assistance to persons affected during the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan.

104 MPs voted in favor of the bill.

The bill has been put into circulation by Vice Speakers of Parliament Alen Simonyan and Lena Nazaryan.

The assistance will be provided to the family of a person who has died as a result of injury sustained during these events or the person who has been injured.

The Cabinet will decide the type of assistance to be provided to the citizens.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan