Owner of landmark Yerevan building formerly housing foreign ministry wants to preserve historic value in new business

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Tango CJSC, a company owned by Argentine-Armenian businessman Eduardo Eurnekian, plans to use the iconic building (pictured above) in Republic Square Yerevan that formerly housed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in a way that it will also be a value for the city, aside from a business purpose.

“We want to create the kind of project that will be good not only for business but will also be a value for the city,” said Martin Eurnekian, Eduardo Eurnekian’s son who is the CEO of Corporacion America, the company that manages Armenia’s airports. Martin Eurnekian did not elaborate further.

Tango bought the building for more than 50,000,000 dollars in 2012. The building is currently vacant.

