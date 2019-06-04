Corporación América ready to launch renovation works of Gyumri’s Shirak airport

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Corporación América Argentine company is ready to launch the renovation works of Gyumri’s Shirak airport, Martin Eurnekian, Executive Director of Corporación América, told reporters in Yerevan during the Corporación América Airports Leadership Summit.

“We have started a cooperation with architects and are almost ready to launch the renovation works”, he said.

In 2007 according to the decision of the Armenian government, Gyumri’s Shirak has been granted for concession management to the Corporación América Airports.

Corporación América operates airport and cargo terminals in fifty-two airports of Latin America and Europe.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan