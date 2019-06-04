Pashinyan praises Eurenkian’s Corporación América for Armenia activities, highlights need for further development

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is highlighting the significance of a rapid full-swing commissioning of the Shirak Airport in Gyumri, Armenia in terms of strategic importance.

The PM was speaking at the Corporación América Airports Management Summit.

Corporacion America, owned by Armenian-Argentine businessman Eduardo Eurnekian, is the owner of Armenia International Airports CJSC, which in turn operates Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport and Gyumri’s Shirak Airport.

“Air transportation has strategic significance for the Republic of Armenia because unfortunately the country is in a semi-blockaded situation since its first days of independence, and in these conditions air transportation has extremely important significance. There are already satisfying results in this sector, and we are looking into the future and we have developed the future’s agenda. In this agenda it is very important that we, eventually, commission maximally quickly and with entire volume Gyumri’s Airport, which in turn will contribute to the solution of another important issue, that is the reduction of air ticket prices, which in turn is very important for another sector of strategic importance for Armenia: the development of tourism. We certainly will actively cooperate with our colleagues in this issue. The next problem is that in Armenia the activities and volumes of local carriers are unfortunately not the way we would want it to be, the way it befits an independent and sovereign country, and this must be the next direction of cooperation for us, so that we are able to create conditions what will ensure the appearance of Armenian airlines and competition,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan highlighted the invaluable activities of the Eurnekian family and Corporacion America in the development of the area.

“The activities of the Eurnekian family is highly appreciated in Armenia, and we can definitely say that in at least two sectors the activities of Eurnekian family and Corporacion America had and has turning point significance in Armenia,” the PM said, noting the first sector to be the management of the Zvartnots Airport. He praised the company for the high level administration of the airport, noting that “we are now proud for our airport”.

“The second sector, where the activities of the Eurnekian family had turning point significance, is winemaking. Today winemaking is rapidly developing in Armenia, and the Eurnekian family’s contribution in the winemaking’s revival is invaluable, and the founding of Karas company and their Karas wines greatly boosted the sector, and basically it was the reason and occasion for the revival of winemaking in Armenia, and we are grateful to the Eurnekian family for these activities, and it isn’t a coincidence at all that Eduardo Eurnekian is a National Hero of Armenia, and this high title expresses the contribution that he had in the development of Armenia, and we are hopeful and convinced that he will still continue having.

The Armenian PM also praised the relations between the government and Corporacion America, and also the role of Martin Eurenkian, “who from the very first moments did everything for mutual trust and a common vision to be development between the government and the company”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan