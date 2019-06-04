Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Parliament session continues – LIVE


YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia continues holding its regular session.

A number of issues are included in today’s session agenda.

The MPs will continue debating the annual report of the Central Bank’s activity.

The lawmakers will deliver remarks over the presented report.

Several bills, which were discussed yesterday, will be put up to voting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration