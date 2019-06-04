LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-06-19
LONDON, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1788.50, copper price up by 0.02% to $5820.00, lead price down by 0.03% to $1799.00, nickel price down by 1.41% to $11900.00, tin price up by 0.40% to $18775.00, zinc price down by 2.06% to $2478.00, molybdenum price stood at $26742.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
