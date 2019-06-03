Judge examining complaint of Kocharyan's lawyer recuses himself

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Judge of the Court of Appeal of Armenia Vazgen Rshtuni, who examines the complaint against the decision of the court of 1st instance not to drop criminal charges against Robert Kocharyan on the grounds of immunity, has recused himself.

ARMENPRESS reports head of the investigative group on March 1 case Hrach Musheghyan had submitted a motion for the judge to recuse himself. The reason for the investigator to submit a motion for recuse is the position of the mentioned judge on Kocharyan's case which he had expressed in the past.

The March 1 case refers to the 2008 post-presidential election unrest in Yerevan when eight protesters and two security officers were killed in clashes during large demonstrations against alleged vote rigging. Kocharyan was the outgoing president at that time. He is accused of unlawfully ordering the military to interfere and disperse the protests.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional order” and “accepting particularly large bribe”.

Other indicted officials are: ex-Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan (overthrowing Constitutional order). In 2008 Ohanyan served as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Yuri Khachaturov (overthrowing Constitutional order). In 2008, Khachaturov was the Deputy Minister of Defense; Armen Gevorgyan (conspiracy to overthrow Constitutional order, accepting particularly large bribe and money laundering). Gevorgyan served as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration. Gevorgyan’s most recent government position was Deputy Prime Minister.

Yuri Khachaturov is an Armenian general who served as Secretary General of the CSTO until being recalled by Armenia for criminal proceedings in 2018.

They all deny wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan