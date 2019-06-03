Deputy FM of Armenia receives Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Artak Apitonyan received on June 3 Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Rudolf Michalka.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, Artak Apitonyan highly assessed the dialogue between Armenia and the Slovak chairmanship of the OSCE, which is evidenced by the often visits of Ambassador Michalka to Armenia and his participation in events on cooperation in the sidelines of the OSCE.

Rudolf Michalka presented his activities and programs in the position of the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus. The sides exchanged views on the current situation of Armenia-OSCE cooperation and development prospects.

Deputy Minister Apitonyan presented the position of Armenia on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, reaffirming the commitment of the Armenian side to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs' format. He emphasized that Armenia highlights the creation of peace atmosphere and in this context expressed concern over the recent escalation of the situation due to the military provocation by Azerbaijan and the killing of an Armenian serviceman, as well as the calls for violence at the Azerbaijani parliament.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan