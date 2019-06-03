Mortgage loan portfolio of Armenia grows by 8.2%

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Mortgage loan portfolio of Armenia amounted to 308 billion AMD in April, which is a growth of 8.2% against the beginning of the year. The growth has also fostered new construction projects, ARMENPRESS reports President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan said at the parliamenty introducing the annual report of the Bank’s activity.

''In the recent years the mortgage loan market has grown. Mortgage loan portfolio grew by 8.2% since the beginning of the year and amounted to 308 billion AMD'', he said.

