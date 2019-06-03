Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-06-19


YEREVAN, 3 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 480.20 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.17 drams to 536.58 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.35 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.29 drams to 607.21 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 229.52 drams to 20001.72 drams. Silver price up by 1.28 drams to 223.55 drams. Platinum price up by 2.54 drams to 12212.08 drams.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration