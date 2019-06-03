President of Artsakh receives delegation led by AGBU President

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on June 3 met President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Perch Sedrakyan and members of the delegation led by him, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh were on the meeting agenda.

President Sahakyan acknowledged the active participation of the AGBU in the socioeconomic development of Artsakh, its international recognition and the solution of national problems.

State minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials also attended the meeting.

