Trump calls Mayor of London a ‘stone cold loser’

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump called Mayor of London Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser”, reports TASS.

“Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me......”, Trump said on Twitter.

“Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height”, Trump added.

US President Donald Trump arrived in the United Kingdom today on a state visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan