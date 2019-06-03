Yerevan installs keycard access systems in public schools

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall has announced a new pilot program that will increase the safety and security of public schools.

Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS schools will be equipped with keycard entry systems and children will enter and exit the buildings by using keycards from September.

He said they’ve chosen 30 schools with the most number of students for the pilot program. It is a free of charge project, he said.

However, parents will be also offered optional paid services, for example parents can choose to be notified through an SMS whenever their child enters or exits the school.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan