Armenian lawmaker rocks suit and tie on scooter at lunchtime in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Who is driving what and who employs bodyguards? This is the question that recently an Armenian reporter was curious to find out outside the parliament building in Yerevan. A reporter stood outside the parliament building’s gates to see lawmakers arrive for a session, and was taking note about what cars they were arriving in, who was escorting them and how.

Today, Member of Parliament Arsen Julfalakyan from the ruling My Step Alliance has an answer to this question.

Julfalakyan, a professional wrestler, Olympic silver medalist and World and European Champion, has revealed his ride; not an SUV with filmed windows, not a luxury sports car and not even a car at all! A scooter, an electric kick scooter.

“That day a reporter was asking me how and with whom I am coming to parliament. Today I went out for lunch with this and this is how I am planning to go back to work”, Julfalakyan wrote on Facebook, posting a photo of him riding the scooter in a suit and tie in downtown Yerevan near the Opera Theater.

“This is a wonderful transportation, especially for those who know how to ride it and who must use it in downtown,” he said, referring to the heavy traffic jams of the central part of the city.

He also took the opportunity to raise the issue of parking spaces for similar transportation devices, and sidewalk modifications.

