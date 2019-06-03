NATO launches Saber Guardian 2019 military exercise in Romania

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. NATO launched its Saber Guardian 2019 international military drills in Romania on June 3.

The opening ceremonies were held in five different military training grounds across the country simultaneously, according to Radio Romania.

The scenario of the exercises include the crossing of the Danube River, launching Patriot and Stinger missiles, engaging a simulated enemy’s land attack and capturing an air force base.

Nearly 8000 soldiers from Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania and the US are participating in the drills.

Saber Guardian 2019 is an exercise co-led by Romanian Land Forces and U.S. Army Europe that takes place from June 3-24 at various locations in Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

Among the many different training events at SG19, there will be vehicle road marches, a medical exercise, multiple river crossings and an air assault. SG19 is designed to improve the integration of multinational combat forces.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan