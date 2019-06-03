Gambling restrictions pass first hearing in parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted gambling restrictions at first hearing today.

The bill aims at limiting the activities of bookmakers by allowing such operations only in 4 towns – Tsakhkadzor, Jermuk, Sevan and Meghri.

The bill is co-authored by Vice Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan from the ruling My Step Alliance, My Step Alliance MP Sipan Pashinyan and opposition Prosperous Armenia MP Naira Zohrabyan.

The initiative’s purpose is to minimize the possibility of gambling addiction among the population.

Casinos, automated gambling machines and other bookmaking activities will be allowed only in the four locations. The bill also provisions age restrictions and minimization of cash transactions.

If passed, the law will come into force from November 2020. However, the law will not cover the automated gambling devices that are located at gas stations.

