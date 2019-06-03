Small plane crashes in Canada, three dead
YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Three people have been killed when a small plane crashed after taking off from Medicine Hat, Canada, CTV reported.
The plane was returning to Saskatchewan, but later it disappeared from radars. It was found about 30 kilometres east of Medicine Hat.
Investigation is underway.
No other details are reported.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 11:12 Armenia introduces state duty for imported cement
- 10:35 Armenia confirms charter of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, PM’s administration to have 720 staffers
- 10:26 Small plane crashes in Canada, three dead
- 10:17 Armenian President and First Lady visit Mekhitarist monks in San Lazzaro, Italy
- 10:00 Armenian FM to pay working visit to Cyprus
- 10:00 Parliament session begins – LIVE
- 09:48 Trump demands Russia and Iran to stop bombing Idlib
- 09:43 Trump to depart for UK, Ireland and France
- 09:38 Record heat expected in Yerevan
- 06.02-01:44 CONIFA Euro 2019 inaugurated in Artsakh
- 06.02-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 06.01-22:50 Armenia strongly urges Azerbaijan to demonstrate genuine political will to observe ceasefire – MFA Armenia
- 06.01-16:45 International Children’s Day celebrated in Orran Benevolent NGO
- 06.01-16:32 President Sarkissian signs decrees on appointing ministers
- 06.01-16:07 Jose Antonio Reyes, former Arsenal player, dies aged 35
- 06.01-15:37 President Sarkissian congratulates Pashinyan on birthday
- 06.01-14:57 Presidential Palace hosts kids on International Children’s Day
- 06.01-14:17 Azerbaijani forces made nearly 220 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week
- 06.01-13:44 Police Chief of Armenia addresses congratulatory message on International Children’s Day
- 06.01-12:55 Armenian PM, Russian President hold phone talk
- 06.01-12:19 Russian PM congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday
- 06.01-12:14 Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on birthday
- 06.01-11:37 Armenian minister meets founder of Draper & Association and Draper University in Silicon Valley
- 06.01-11:24 “Long Live our children who live and will live in free and happy Armenia” – PM
- 06.01-11:22 President of Artsakh congratulates Armenia’s PM on birthday
- 06.01-11:18 Armenian PM’s spouse extends congratulations on International Children’s Day
- 06.01-11:07 ‘Next Station, Childhood’ photo exhibition to be held in Yerevan Subway’s Yeritasardakan station
- 06.01-11:04 ‘We reaffirm our duty to ensure the principle of best interest of each child’ – Ombudsman addresses message
- 06.01-11:01 President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on International Children’s Day
- 06.01-11:00 Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting
- 06.01-10:59 Official website of 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan launched
- 06.01-10:57 European Stocks - 31-05-19
- 06.01-10:56 US stocks down - 31-05-19
- 06.01-10:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-05-19
- 06.01-10:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 31-05-19
20:07, 05.29.2019
Viewed 3160 times Don’t allow this anti-Armenian racism to win – CNN broadcaster calls on ARSENAL fans to wear Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s shirts
13:38, 05.28.2019
Viewed 1863 times Armenia under cyberattack from Azerbaijan
13:44, 05.31.2019
Viewed 1809 times Over 33,000 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria
16:59, 05.30.2019
Viewed 1698 times Children from Choratan border village are in Italy again - “Armonia Armenia” dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary
13:26, 05.31.2019
Viewed 1693 times Anti-Soros protesters block Open Society Foundations Armenia office in Yerevan