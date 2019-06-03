Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Small plane crashes in Canada, three dead 


YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Three people have been killed when a small plane crashed after taking off from Medicine Hat, Canada, CTV reported.

The plane was returning to Saskatchewan, but later it disappeared from radars. It was found about 30 kilometres east of Medicine Hat.

Investigation is underway.

No other details are reported.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




