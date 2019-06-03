Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Armenian President and First Lady visit Mekhitarist monks in San Lazzaro, Italy


YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian have visited the San Lazzaro (Saint Lazarus) island in northern Italy during their two-day vacation.

The island is home to the Mekhitarists, an Armenian Catholic congregation.

The Armenian President and First Lady visited the Mekhitarist monks on the island, an Instagram photo showed.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Շաբաթավերջը՝ Սուրբ Ղազար կղզում Weekend with the Mkitarist monks on the Armenian island St Lazar #ArmenSarkissian #NounehSarkissian #ArmenianPresident

Публикация от Armen Sarkissian (@president_armensarkissian)

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration