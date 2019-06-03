Armenian President and First Lady visit Mekhitarist monks in San Lazzaro, Italy
10:17, 3 June, 2019
YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian have visited the San Lazzaro (Saint Lazarus) island in northern Italy during their two-day vacation.
The island is home to the Mekhitarists, an Armenian Catholic congregation.
The Armenian President and First Lady visited the Mekhitarist monks on the island, an Instagram photo showed.
Շաբաթավերջը՝ Սուրբ Ղազար կղզում Weekend with the Mkitarist monks on the Armenian island St Lazar #ArmenSarkissian #NounehSarkissian #ArmenianPresident
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
