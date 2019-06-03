Armenian President and First Lady visit Mekhitarist monks in San Lazzaro, Italy

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian have visited the San Lazzaro (Saint Lazarus) island in northern Italy during their two-day vacation.

The island is home to the Mekhitarists, an Armenian Catholic congregation.

The Armenian President and First Lady visited the Mekhitarist monks on the island, an Instagram photo showed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan