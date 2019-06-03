Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Armenian FM to pay working visit to Cyprus


YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for Cyprus on a working visit on June 3-4 to take part in the Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral ministerial consultation, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Facebook.

During the visit FM Mnatsakanyan is expected to meet with the top officials of Cyprus and the representatives of the Armenian community.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan


